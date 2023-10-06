Mann, Khattar hail Indian men's hockey team for winning Asian Games gold

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday lauded the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games.

The Indian men's hockey team mauled defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold, their fourth in the continental showpiece, after nine years and qualify for next year's Paris Olympics.

Mann called the win a "historic moment for the entire country in general and Punjab in particular" as the state has 10 players in the Indian contingent, including Harmanpreet Singh, the captain.

Mann envisions the win will pave the way to restore the pristine glory of the game in India, according to a statement.

His Haryana counterpart Khattar said in a post on X, "The stalwarts of the Indian men's hockey team have once again proved their supremacy in this game by defeating Japan 5-1." "Many congratulations and best wishes to all the players and staff members of the team on winning the gold medal in Asian Games," he added in his post in Hindi.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state government is actively nurturing and promoting emerging talent in sports.

He also highlighted the impressive performance of the Indian sports contingent, a sizable number of whom are from Haryana, at the Asian Games. PTI SUN SZM