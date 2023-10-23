Mann, Khattar, Kejriwal condole death of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana and Delhi counterparts, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal, condoled the death of former India captain and one of the greatest left-arm spinners, Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

The 77-year-old former cricketer is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Describing him as the "sardar of spin", Mann said Bedi will always be remembered for his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

In a post in Punjabi on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said: "Received the sad news of the death of Sardar Bishan Singh Bediji, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and who was known as the 'sardar of spin'.

"As a cricket lover, I have always been a fan of Bishan Singhji's game.... In the history of Indian cricket, Bishan Singhji's name, written in golden letters, will always remain in our memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family and the loved ones." In his condolence message later, Mann described the death of the legendary spinner as a colossal loss for cricket lovers.

He said Bedi, along with three other spinners, formed the most lethal spin quartet in the history of Indian cricket.

His death marks the end of the golden era of Indian spinners in the world of cricket, Mann said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Khattar said: "The news of the death of former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi is very sad. This is a big loss for the cricket world.

"Bediji will live in our memories not only because of his contribution to the world of cricket but also because of his magical bowling skills. My deepest condolences to his family members and fans in this hour of grief." Kejriwal said Bedi's legacy will continue to inspire the future generations.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of the iconic spinner and former India captain, Bishan Singh Bediji. His legacy in cricket will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to his family and the cricketing fraternity," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

He was a part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners that also had Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan. They formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amarinder Singh said, "Saddened to learn about the demise of Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi today." "The former Indian team captain gave India many memorable moments with his left-arm bowling. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and fans in this time of grief," he posted on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his heartfelt grief at Bedi's death.

"The left-arm spinner mesmerised the world with his bowling skills and went on to enrich the game as a coach and mentor to budding cricketers. My thoughts are with his family. May Gurusahab grant them strength to bear this loss," he said on X. PTI SUN VSD RC