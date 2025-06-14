Mannat loses narrowly after creating history by reaching pre-quarterfinals in Women’s Amateur

Nairn (Scotland) Jun 14 (PTI) Mannat Brar produced a great performance at the 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship before losing a narrow match in the pre-quarter finals, the best-ever effort by an Indian.

Mannat, who was third at the R&A Girls a year ago, was 16th in the stroke-play competition and then won two matches to reach the last 16.

She beat Germany’s Uma Bergner 5 & 4 in the Round of 64 on the first day of matchplay. Mannat went five up with four holes left to wrap up the match.

The next day, Mannat played two matches. First the Indian teenager came from way behind to beat Ireland’s Rebekah Gardner on the 21st hole.

Mannat staged an amazing comeback as she was 3-down with three holes to go. She won the next three to get into extra holes.

Both players parred the first extra hole and bogeyed it the next time. On the third attempt Mannat parred and Rebekah bogeyed, handing the match to the Indian.

In the Round of 16, Mannat was again trailing by three holes after 10 holes against Spain’s Paula Francisco.

Mannat won the 11th with a birdie, the 13th with a par and the 15th with a birdie to get to all square.

The duo parred the 16th and the 17th to stay level. Then Mannat lost narrowly on the 18th and exited.

Thanks to her triumph over Brar, Francisco has set up an all-Spanish quarter-final showdown against Paula Martin Sampedro. Francisco and Martin Sampedro both earned their last-eight places the hard way as they were pushed the full distance.

The winner of this year's championship gains entry to the AIG Women's Open, Amundi Evian Championship, the US Women's Open, the Chevron Championship and, by tradition, will earn an invitation to compete at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.