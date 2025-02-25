Mannepalli makes it to main draw of German Open

Mulheim (Germany), Feb 25 (PTI) India's T Mannepalli advanced to the main draw of the German Open badminton tournament, while Sankar Subramanian and Rithvik Satish Kumar were eliminated in the qualifying rounds of the Super 300 tournament here on Tuesday.

Mannepalli, ranked 59th in the world, defeated Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese-Taipei 21-11, 22-20 in the first round of qualifiers before overcoming Israel's lower-ranked player Misha Zilberman 21-14, 16-21, 21-11 in the next round.

He will take on world No. 54 Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the opening round of the main draw.

Subramanian got the better of Jonathan Matias 21-19, 21-9 in 42 minutes in the opening round of qualifiers before bowing out to Frenchman Arnaud Merkle 23-21, 14-21, 9-21 in one hour 12 minutes.

Satish Kumar's campaign ended early with a 19-21, 11-21 defeat to Israel's Daniil Dubovenko in just 38 minutes.

In women's singles qualification, upcoming shuttler Unnati Hooda defeated France's Anna Tatranova 21-13, 21-16, while in women's doubles qualification Arathi Sunil and S. Varshini Viswanath lost to the Dutch-Danish pair of Debora Jille and Sara Thygesen 13-21, 14-21.

Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George have been given direct entry into the main draw, which will commence on Wednesday.