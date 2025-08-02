Mannepalli's impressive run ends with fighting loss in Macau Open

Macau, Aug 2 (PTI) India's Tharun Mannepalli went down fighting against Malaysia's Justin Hoh in a gripping three-game contest in the semifinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Mannepalli, ranked 47th in the world, squandered a strong start and fell to a flurry of errors to go down 21-19 16-21 16-21 in an hour and 21 minute match here.

Mannepalli started strong, racing to an 11-6 lead, but a few unforced errors kept Justin in the hunt. A powerful smash brought the Malaysian closer, but two wide returns helped the Indian regain a five-point cushion at 17-12.

Both players looked nervy and struggled for accuracy.

Mannepalli netted a smash as Justin won 9 of the next 13 points to level at 18-all with a sharp return to the forehand.

A miscued shot and a wide return from Justin gave the Indian two game points.

Mannepalli wasted one but converted the next with a straight return to take the opener.

In the second game, errors continued. Justin led 8-6 after Mannepalli sent a few long.

A body smash and more errors pushed the Malaysian to a four-point lead.

Mannepalli clawed back to 13-13, but then went wide and missed both flanks.

Justin capitalised to lead 17-14, and a series of errors from Mannepalli gave him four game points.

Another long return sealed the game for Justin.

In the decider, Mannepalli led 6-3 before Justin levelled. The two traded points to 9-9, but a long shot gave Justin a two-point edge at the break.

The Indian’s game then unraveled with repeated errors, allowing Justin to pull ahead 16-9.

Mannepalli closed in at 13-16 but faltered again, sending one wide and another long.

A final long return handed Justin four match points, and he sealed the win with a clever drop that caught Mannepalli flat-footed. PTI ATK TAP