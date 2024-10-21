Manoharan triumphs in India's inaugural FEI Concours Saut International event

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Indian rider Barath Manoharan, astride Qina, emerged champion in the country's first-ever FEI Concours Saut International two-star event, completing the course in 36.03 seconds.

Advertisment

In a thrilling battle for the top spot, he narrowly edged out Kirat Nagra, who finished second on Little Joe with a time of 37.29 seconds at Surge Stable.

Kirat, who also secured a podium finish on Day 1, showcased consistent excellence throughout the competition. M Krishna Sahithi, riding Asca IX Z, finished third with a time of 39.74 seconds.

The Grand Prix competition, scheduled later in the day, was called off due to bad weather.

Advertisment

"The successful hosting of India's first-ever FEI CSI 2-star event is a proud moment for Indian equestrianism. This event has brought together some of the finest young riders, showcasing their immense talent on an international platform.

"We are committed to growing the sport in India and look forward to many more such prestigious events in the future," said Col. Jaiveer Singh, General Secretary of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Jaiveer Verma came out on top in the FEI CSI Junior event, delivering a flawless jump-off round on Gianninaa to defeat Jai Singh Sabharwal, who had been dominant on Day 1 and Day 2. PTI AT AM AT AM AM