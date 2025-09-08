Manpreet dedicates India''s win to flood victims in Punjab

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 8 (PTI) Veteran mid-fielder Manpreet Singh has dedicated the Indian men's hockey team's title triumph in the Asia Cup to the victims of the devastating floods in his home state of Punjab, saying "this win is a tribute to their courage." The 33-year-old, who was born into a farming family in Mithapur village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, played a pivotal role in India's win in the continental tournament, which secured the team a direct entry into next year's FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Punjab who are enduring the devastating floods with unimaginable strength and resilience," Olympic medallist Manpreet said after the win here on Sunday.

"This triumph is for every victim fighting to rebuild their life, and to the selfless volunteers who are working day and night to rescue, support, and rehabilitate those in need. Your spirit is our true inspiration, and this win is a tribute to the courage of Punjab," added the former captain.

Many people have lost their lives due to the floods while crops on 1.76 lakh hectares have been damaged, said officials on Sunday.

Relief-and-rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway on a war footing as the state faces one of its worst floods in decades.

The floods are a result of swollen rivers, such as the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, along with seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, with four titles in their bag, India have become the second-most successful team in the Asia Cup behind five-time champions Korea.

India had last won the title in 2017 in Dhaka following successes in the 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament. PTI AH AH DDV