Mansi wins gold, Yashasvi claims silver in 1-2 finish for India in junior skeet

Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 21 (PTI) Mansi Raghuwanshi won the gold medal while compatriot Yashasvi Rathore claimed bronze in a 1-2 finish for India in the women's junior skeet competition of the Asian Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

Mansi shot 53 in the final to emerge champion while Yashasvi fired 52 to take the second place ahead of Kazakhstan's Lidiya Basharova (40).

The other Indian in the fray, Agrima Kanwar (15), ended sixth and last in the final.

Mansi made the final in second position with a total of 106 across five rounds, while Basharova topped the qualifications with 112.

Yashasvi was fifth in the qualifications with 102, and Agrima too made the cut with 101.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Singh Libra (116), Harmehar Singh Lally (115) and Jyotiraditya Singh Sisodiya (110) qualified for the final of the men's junior skeet in first, third and fifth position respectively.