Mansukh Mandaviya announces sports stadium in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 13 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced the construction of a state-of-the-art sports stadium here as the country hopes to host the 2036 Olympics.

With India submitting a 'Letter of Intent', expressing its desire to host the 2036 Olympic, the stadium here will be “designed to empower local youth”.

“In a significant announcement, Union Minister announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art sports stadium in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh designed to empower local youth and provide them with essential training opportunities that will position India to secure medals at the 2036 Olympics,” a ministry media release said.

The announcement came during the inauguration of 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Mati Ke Veer’ padyatra, which was held on Wednesday and attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with other state ministers.

Several athletes from tribal communities were also honoured during the event which included cricketer Akanksha Rani, taekwondo athlete Prateek Bada and mountaineer Naina Dhakkad among others.

Mandaviya said more than 1.5 crore youth have registered on the My Bharat portal.

"Highlighting that over 1.5 crore youth have registered on the MY Bharat portal, Dr. Mandaviya explained that MY Bharat aims to become a single-window system for youth, allowing them to contribute to the building of a Viksit Bharat by fulfilling their aspirations, whether in sports, arts, or culture," the release added.