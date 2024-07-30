Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition

New Delhi: Shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics games.

Bhaker created the record when she won the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event alongside her fellow shooter Sarabjot Singh at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The Indian pair came out on top against the Republic of Korea's duo of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho . India beat South Korea 16-10 in the match.

Norman Pritchard was the first athlete to win two medals in the same Olympic Games for India. He achieved the feat during the 1900 Paris Olympics by winning silver medals in the 200-metre hurdles and 200-metre race.

A total of four Indian athletes—Pritchard, Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Bhaker—have managed to win two medals in the Olympics, but unlike Pritchard and Bhaker, Sushil and Sindhu finished on the podium in two different editions.

Sushil won a bronze medal for India in the wrestling event of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, whereas ace shuttler Sindhu won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games and settled for a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 22-year-old Haryana-born shooter will now have a chance to create history by becoming the first Indian to win three medals in a single edition when she participates in the 25-metre air pistol event.