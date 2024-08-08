Manu Bhaker will inspire millions in India: Sports Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said pistol ace Manu Bhaker's twin bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics will inspire a whole generation of youngsters to take up the sport and aim for glory.

The 22-year-old Manu became the first athlete in independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics, cinching a bronze in women's 10m air pistol and then paired with Sarabjot Singh to bring more glory in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

She also became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

"Today I met the daughter of the country @realmanubhaker who returned home after winning two bronze medals in ParisOlympics2024. I congratulated and wished her for this historic victory.

"This success of Manu Bhaker will inspire millions of youth in the Indian sports world. The whole country is proud of her," wrote Mandaviya on 'X' and also shared pictures of his interaction with the top shooter, her father Ram Kishan and personal coach Jaspal Rana.

#ParisOlympics2024 में दो कांस्य पदक जीत कर स्वदेश लौटीं देश की बेटी @realmanubhaker से आज मिलकर उन्हें इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए बधाई व शुभकामनाएं दीं।

मनु भाकर की यह सफलता भारतीय खेल जगत के करोड़ों युवाओं को प्रेरित करेगी। पूरे देश को उन पर गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/U09VAVXTQd — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 8, 2024

Manu returned to India on Wednesday to a rousing welcome following the historic feat with hundreds of supporters braving a steady drizzle welcoming her at the IGI Airport.

She will head back to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony on Sunday where she will be one of India's flag-bearers.