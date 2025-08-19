Manu Bhaker wins 10m air pistol bronze at Asian Championship

Shymkent: India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition of the Asian Shooting Championship here on Tuesday.

Bhaker shot 219.7 in the eight-women finals to finish in third position.

China's Qianke Ma claimed the gold medal with 243.2 after pipping Korean Jiin Yang who settled for the silver with 241.6.

The 23-year-old Bhaker entered the final after finishing third in the qualifications with a score of 583.

Korea's Yejin Oh topped the qualifications with 585 but she was participating for ranking points only, leaving Chinese Qianxun Yao to make the final as the top-ranked shooter.

Esha Singh, who was also taking part in the event for ranking points only, was ninth with 577 while Suruchi Singh was placed 12th with 574. Palak ended in 17th place with 573, while Surbhi Rao (RPO) was 25th with 570.

The trio of Bhaker, Suruchi Singh and Palak finished third in the team event with a total score of 1730.