Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m air pistol women's event, bags first Olympic medal for India

Chateauroux (France): Indian Shooter Manu Bhaker wins bronze in a 10m air pistol women's event to open country's medal account in the Paris Olympics.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

A supremely confident Manu Bhaker was at the top of her game as she entered the 10m women's air pistol final, salvaging the day for Indian shooting after an underwhelming start by her compatriots in the Olympic Games here on Saturday.

Reduced to tears following her forgettable outing in her Games debut in Tokyo three years ago, Bhaker made her comeback ensuring an Olympic medal in Paris.

A prominent shooter, who has gained international recognition for his exploits in the sport form a very young age, Bhaker looked determined to keep the Tokyo memories behind and produced a fine qualification performance.