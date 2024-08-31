Manu finishes 6th in shot put F37 event

Paris, Aug 30 (PTI) India's Manu finished sixth in men's F37 shot put event with a throw of 13.86m in the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Manu's best effort of the day came from his fourth attempt.

Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon (16.37m) of Uzbekistan won the gold while Ben Moslah Ahmed (15.40m) of Tunisia and Yuldashev Tolibboy (15.24m), also of Uzbekistan, took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 25-year-old Manu had won a shot put F37 bronze medal in last year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

F37 is for field athletes with a moderately affected coordination and movement down one side.