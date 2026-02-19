Manu Gandas cards 64, joins Shaurya at top of leaderboard

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Manu Gandas produced a sensational six-under 64 in the third round to join Shaurya Bhattacharya at the top of the leaderboard at the Rs 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship here on Thursday.

Gandas (66-69-64), a former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, who was overnight tied seventh and nine shots off the lead, put together an eagle, five birdies and a bogey to move his total to 11-under 199 at the Tollygunge Club.

Bhattacharya (64-62-73), the halfway leader by four shots, was not at his best on day three as his two birdies and five bogeys saw him slip into the joint lead at 11-under 199.

Om Prakash Chouhan (64), Akshay Sharma (64) and Sanjeev Kumar (67) were all tied third at 10-under 200.

Gandas, who is well-versed with the Tollygunge Club course having won at the venue in the past, was slow off the blocks with his first birdie coming on the Par-3 eighth courtesy a terrific tee shot. Gandas was then on a roll as he followed that up with another birdie on the ninth and a 17-feet eagle conversion on the 10th.

His bogey on the 12th didn’t trouble him much as he rallied with three birdies thereafter which included a chip-in on the 14th and an 18-feet conversion on the 15th.

Manu said, “My striking off the tees stood out today and so did my approach shots. I created a lot of opportunities for myself. I would say that I have not been in the groove so far this season but I’m slowly getting there.

"I also like playing at Tollygunge and I have some good memories of my victory here back in 2024. That is something I will draw inspiration from in the final round.” The Kolkata duo of Mohammad Sanju and Divyanshu Bajaj were both placed tied 36th at one-under 209. PTI ATK APS APS