Manu Gandas posts 66 for clubhouse lead on day one of Trident Open

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Manu Gandas produced a six-under 66 to take the lead on the opening day of the inaugural Rs 1 crore Trident Open at the Chandigarh Golf Club, here on Tuesday.

The seasoned Shamim Khan, the winner of PGTI’s last event Shaurya Bhattacharya, and Bangladesh’s Md Somrat Sikdar were all tied for second place at four-under 68.

The first round could not be completed on Tuesday as play was suspended due to fading light at 5:30 pm local time. Twelve players out of a total of 126 were not able to finish their first round on Tuesday.

Akshay Sharma was the highest-placed among the Chandigarh-based players as he returned a 69 to be tied fifth in the clubhouse.

PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu and Angad Cheema, two of the top names in the field who are also playing at their home course, carded scores of 72.

Gandas, the 2022 PGTI Order of Merit champion, won his last title in early 2024. However, he has shown all the signs of getting back to his winning ways with a number of good results in recent times.

The Gurugram-based golfer, currently 14th in the PGTI’s merit list, has posted six top-10s including two runner-up finishes in his last seven starts on the PGTI. PTI ATK DDV