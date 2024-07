New Delhi: Duo Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh wins bronze medal of India at Paris Olympics, in 10m air pistol mixed team competition at Chateauroux's shooting range on Tuesday.

The two were competing against the Korean combination of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho.

Bhaker became the first Indian to win more than one medal in a single edition of the Games.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal in 10m air pistol individual event.