Manu soars high, Anish wins on expected lines

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Manu Bhaker dished out an excellent performance to dominate the women's 25m pistol qualification, eclipsing the world record score by a good six points while Anish Bhanwala won the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection (OST) Trials 1 here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Olympian Manu topped the women's 25m pistol qualification at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Manu was all class in the women's final, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots read 4,4,5,5,5,5,4,5,5 and 5.

When Esha Singh was first eliminated on 23 after the seventh series, Manu was already on 32, six ahead of Rhythm Sangwan and Abhidnya, who were tied at that stage.

Advertisment

Esha, however, will still lead the women's 25m pistol OST at the end of it, thanks to her 585 in qualifying, which helped her top the five-woman field on Friday.

Manu will be just behind her in second with Simranpreet, Abhidnya and Rhythm completing the order.

Anish also stamped his class in the men's RFP by finishing with 33 hits, a clear six ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu, who was second. Adarsh Singh took the third spot with 23 hits.

Bhavesh Shekhawat, after topping the qualifications, finished fourth with 18 while Ankur Goel was first to exit with 10 hits to his name at the stage. PTI AH SSC SSC