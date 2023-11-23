Manvi Jain wins in shooting nationals

Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) Manvi Jain of Madhya Pradesh won the junior women's 25m standard pistol title at the ongoing 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for pistol events held at the MP State Shooting Academy Range here on Thursday.

The local shooter shot 566 to leave Delhi's Naamya Kapoor (561) behind in second place. Rajasthan's Purvi Pratap Kachhawaha won bronze with 560 to go with her gold in the civilian championship of the same event.

The other gold medals of the day went to Haryana and Tamil Nadu, who won the junior women's 25m standard pistol team titles respectively.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range, where the rifle events are being conducted, Dhanush Srikanth of Telangana created a new national record in the 10m air rifle deaf men category when he shot 626.4 in the qualification round to top the field.

Second placed Shourya Saini of Uttarakhand also beat the existing national record mark to finish with 625.4.

In the men's 10m air rifle, West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw had posted the highest qualifying score of 633.3 in a field of 933. PTI AH AH SSC SSC