Many stars to miss season-opening WPGT in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Sneha Singh, one of three multiple winners in 2025 season, Amandeep Drall, and 10 new Pros, including Saanvi Somu, will vie for honours even as a few top players are skipping the season-opening Women's PGT event here.

The 10 new pros qualified through qualifier at Jaypee Wishtown and four came from the IGU Ladies OOM and WAGR.

The WGAI now has a record 62 registered pro players.

Ridhima Dilawari, Jasmine Shekar, Rhea Purvi Saravanan and Vidhatri Urs are among top Indian golfers in the field.

One of the stars to make a move from amateur ranks to professionals is Saanvi, who has finished runner-up on as many as four occasions, and is still looking for a maiden win on the Tour.

The highly talented young golfer, Saanvi, has donned India colours on numerous occasions. Saanvi could well be the player to watch this season.

Though some of the top Indians are skipping the opening week, the field is still very strong.

Four amateurs are also in the field and among the prominent ones is Zara Anand, who later this year, will join college golf in the United States.

Kashika Mishra, Aradhana Manikandan and Thea Ajoomal are the other amateurs in the field.