Marauding Mumbai Indians make it six wins in a row, Royals out of playoffs race

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Mumbai Indians extended their remarkable winning streak to six matches with a 100-run rout of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday, pushing the home team out of the race for playoffs.

Openers Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) struck sublime half-centuries before Suryakumar Yadav (48 not out off 23) and Hardik Pandya (48 not out off 23) went on the offensive to power Mumbai Indians to 217 for two.

Royals, who chased down 210 against Gujarat Titans here three nights ago with more than four overs to spare, never got going in the run chase and folded up for 117 in 16.1 overs.

It was Royals' eighth defeat in 11 games while Mumbai Indians have seven wins from 11 matches. Another victory should be enough to secure a playoffs berth for the five-time champions.

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi (0 off 2), who took the cricketing world by storm with his 35-ball hundred on Monday night, was caught at mid-on off Deepak Chahar in the first over of the RR innings.

His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal struck two towering sixes off Trent Boult in the following over before being castled by the New Zealander. It was a procession from thereon.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was brought into the attack in the fifth over, sent back Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag with short balls to reduce Royals to 51 for five inside the powerplay.

Earlier, Rohit and Rickelton put the home team under pressure with a sizzling display of clean hitting.

In their 116-run stand, Rickelton targeted the quick bowlers while Rohit went after spinners especially Maheesh Theekshana, who was introduced as early as third over.

Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya capitalised on the openers' good work to take the team past 200.

Jofra Archer bowled a tight first over but the Mumbai openers collected 18 runs off his second. Notwithstanding the express pace of Archer, Rohit made room to cut the England pacer for a four before Rickleton pulled him for a six over mid-wicket.

The standout stroke of Rickelton's innings was the nonchalant flick off Fazalhaq Farooqi that went all the way.

Mumbai Indians cruised to 58 for no loss in the powerplay after Rohit dispatched Maheesh Theekshana for back-to-back fours over mid-off. The lofted drive over extra cover from Rohit off Akash Madhwal oozed class.

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya offered a half tracker to Rickelton and he duly dismissed it off his presence for a six and a well-deserved half-century.

Rohit, who did not start the tournament well, is back to his best. He hit a wide delivery from Theekshna over backward point to complete his fifty.

Both the openers were dismissed in quick succession but it was not an issue for Mumbai Indians with plenty of batting to come.

Suryakumar batted like he only can and one of his audacious hits included a scoop over fine leg off Archer that saw the batter falling on the floor. He smashed the last ball of the innings for a six down the ground off Madhwal who otherwise impressed with his yorkers.

The last five overs fetched 71 runs for Mumbai Indians. PTI BS BS AH AH