Marco Bezzecchi emerges champion in the inaugural Indian MotoGP

New Delhi: Marco Bezzecchi displayed remarkable temperament and riding skills to emerge winner in the inaugural Indian Grand Prix here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Bezzecchi, riding for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, had to ward off stiff competition from Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, before standing on the victor’s podium at the Buddh International Circuit.

The race started with Martin of Prima Pramac racing into the lead at Turn 1, followed by Bagnaia and Bezzecchi was in third place this time.

Bezzecchi, however, regained his top spot soon. First, he overtook Bagnaia to claim second place and then raced into the lead when an error at Turn 4 sent Martin wide.

Advertisment

Thereafter, Bezzecchi left the pack way behind to fight for the remaining two places on the podium. He went past the chequered flag eight seconds before the following riders.

Bezzecchi was understandably elated after the victory.

“It’s a track that I liked the first time I rode on it. There was some hard braking, but also some fast parts and chicanes.

Advertisment

“Physically, I felt better with the head, so change of direction was not a problem. Sector three was really fantastic to ride,” he said.

Martin finished the race in second place, however, Bagnaia crashed out at Turn 4, his third of the season.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo ended up as third-placed rider followed by KTM’s Brad Binder.

Advertisment

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez who was gunning behind Bagnaia and Martin in the fourth place, before he ran wide, finished ninth.

In the 12-lap Moto2 race, Pedro Acosta claimed the title and extended his championship lead.

Riding for Marc VDS, Tony Arbolino, the closest rival of Acosta, took the second spot, while American Joe Roberts was third.

Meanwhile, James Masia of Leopard Honda won the Moto3 title without any kind of threat from the pack behind him.