Marijne wants to bring back unity and discipline in Indian women's hockey team

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Back as chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team after a four-year hiatus, Sjoerd Marijne is focussed on bringing back unity, discipline and culture in the side, with eyes firmly set on creating a group to qualify for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 51-year-old Dutchman, who guided the Indian women's team to a historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, was in charge of the side from 2017 to 2021.

He has replaced Harendra Singh, under whom India finished last in the last FIH Pro League and were subsequently relegated to the FIH Nations Cup.

"My main focus is to create a unit, that's very important, and bring back the culture. Working together as a team, bring over my knowledge in short time before the World Cup qualifiers, and that is going to be a big challenge," Marijne said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"One unit, discipline, and task-driven approach will win you medals. The good thing is that the quality which I saw now in practice matches is much higher. The conditions are much better, fitness is better. In 2017, when I joined, the level was low, but, over the years, it has improved.

"There is much quality now than when I started, they have speed. When I ask questions I get more replies because 80 percent of the girls now speak english, they are studying. Everything has improved." Step by step approach key to book LA berth ============================= Marijne said he will take it one step at a time as the team gets ready for some big assignments in the coming months.

"It's step by step approach for me. First the World Cup qualifiers and then Nations Cup. I know what needs to be done. I know how I want to see the team in 2028. All 29 players in squad are important for me. I told them what happened in the past is past.

"I am very clear and direct with them. We don't have to be best friends, but still we can have fun, it's all about performance. They should enjoy what they are doing," Marijne said.

"The moment I knew I would take the job, I saw lot of matches, took note of young players who have come from Hockey India League. That HIL exposure of playing with international players and also under pressure was much needed for youngsters. But they need to fight for places.

The women's team has its eyes on the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad from March 8–14, Asian Games 2026, and upcoming major competitions in the Olympic cycle.

"The aim is to qualify for Los Angeles, and for me it's a very, very nice and big challenge. It won't be easy to achieve because other countries have also developed. The challenge is that so many tournaments are lined up and so I have kept a big squad of 29.

"Every tournament is important, but at the end, it is the Asian Games as it is a Olympic qualifier. World Cup is also important," he said.

"It's about tournament to tournament. Everybody deserves to play Asian Games, World Cup, but I need to first identify the best from the qualifiers. After that we will have a small break and then go on Argentina and USA tour. The main thing is consistent performances." Having failed to qualify through the Asia Cup, India will bank on the World Cup qualifiers to seal their place in the mega-event.

He also expects seniors to lead by example.

"I believe in leadership group and I keep on working on that because leaders have to lead by example, show right behaviour, discipline. If that's not happening with the leaders it's not working. We have spoken about that with the team.

"I am very happy with the talent, selected six from juniors and the clear reason is their performance. The challenge for young players is that the level is up and down but they will get time for development.

"Seniors have to make them better, the better the juniors, the seniors also will have to be better.

Time spent with family refreshed me ========================= Marijne said the much-needed break after the Tokyo Olympics rejuvenated him.

"In the last four-five years I only worked for one year for a club team, and then I worked behind the scenes. Then HI came with a question if I was interested to do something for them. I felt okay, I felt I got the energy back. From that moment I felt this was a good decision and I am ready for it.

"I needed time with family which refreshed me. My family also backed my decision," he said.

Marijne also said that prior knowledge of the system here also was a reason behind taking up the role.

"I feel so much respected here and very thankful to be here. India has always been my second country and I am very happy to be here. The good thing is I know how to work in India, I know Indian coaches, SAI, HI, so it feels little bit like homecoming." Talking about his predecessors, Marijne said: "I am not in position to judge previous coaches, that's not my style. I can't judge from outside. A lot of things went well, a lot didn't." Marijne is not bothered about the legacy which he created in India with the women's team.

"No I don't feel pressure and the reason is I am not focussing on my past. I can't control expectations, only thing I can control is training sessions, my staff, players. The pressure I feel is more myself. I am demanding the best out of myself. The better I am myself the better the team will be." PTI SSC SSC AH AH