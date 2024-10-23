Marina Machans look to turn tide against FC Goa

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) An in-form Chennaiyin FC will aim to leverage their home advantage as they look to snap a three-match losing streak against a struggling FC Goa in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

With just one win from five matches, FC Goa under India head coach Manolo Marquez have slipped to ninth in the standings, their poorest start since 2016.

Defensively, Goa have struggled, leaking the joint second-most goals (10) alongside NorthEast United FC.

Owen Coyle's Chennaiyin FC on the other hand have secured two wins from four matches to occupy sixth place in the table.

They boast of a dynamic frontline, their defence has proven resilient, having conceded only five goals this season as they are chasing their best ever start with a third win in five matches.

However, they will need to be wary of FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez, who has an impressive record against Chennaiyin, with six wins and two draws in nine encounters.

In their last seven ISL fixtures, the Gaurs have six wins including three on the trot.

Coyle on the other hand has a lower average of 0.9 points per game against Goa than against any other ISL team.

Goa also have the edge in terms of head to head record. The two teams have met 26 times, with Goa winning 15 and scoring 54 goals, making them the most successful side against Chennaiyin in terms of wins and goals.

Chennaiyin on the other hand secured nine victories, with two matches ending in draws.

Chennaiyin will look to Lukas Brambilla to lead their attack as he seeks his first goal despite creating 11 goal-scoring chances.

FC Goa's Armando Sadiku has been a force to reckon with, showcasing his pace, linking ability, and powerful striking.

Ahead of the match, Coyle emphasised the club's distinct approach to squad building and praised his team's fighting spirit.

“We have a different model compared to the bigger clubs. We have shown that we can be competitive, and we are trying to build something here. It’s not about a quick fix. It’s about having players who can serve the club for years to come,” Coyle said.

Marquez is focused on taking it one game at a time, expressing disappointment over their 1-2 loss against Mumbai City FC.

He however encouraged his players to remain confident. “Footballing experience teaches us to tackle any situation. The simple part is to win one game and then start all over again for the next. In my opinion, we shouldn’t have lost the last match,” Marquez said.

Kick-off: 7.30pm. PTI AYG TAP