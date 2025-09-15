Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) India's top football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to underline their continental ambitions when they open their AFC Champions League 2 campaign against Turkmenistan's Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Kolkata giants, who secured direct entry into Asia's second-tier competition by defending their ISL Shield last season, are featuring in the event for the second year running and are determined to make a deeper run this time.

Mohun Bagan SG were considered "withdrawn" from the 2024-25 season of AFC Champions League 2 after refusing to travel to Iran for their October 2 match against Tractor SC, citing security concerns.

The AFC had then said all of Mohun Bagan's results in Group A "stand cancelled" and would not count towards the final standings.

This time, the city heavyweights enter the international meet on the back of a mixed run in domestic competitions.

The Mariners' Durand Cup 2025 campaign ended in the quarter-finals, where they lost 1-2 to arch-rivals East Bengal despite a late goal from Anirudh Thapa.

Earlier, they had successfully defended their ISL Shield to book a direct berth in ACL 2, finishing eight points clear of FC Goa.

In continental football, Mohun Bagan reached the inter-zonal play-offs in 2021 and 2022 before a group-stage exit in 2023-24, and will now be eager to make their presence felt in Asia.

There were questions mark over their goal-poaching ability following their Durand Cup quarterfinal exit against East Bengal.

But reinforcements in Brazilian forward Robson Robinho and defender Mehtab Singh have bolstered an already star-studded squad.

Full-back T Abhishek Singh and winger Kiyan Nassiri's return further add depth, leaving the side eager to prove their mettle beyond domestic success.

Ahal FK, on the other hand, can be seen as the lightest challenge in a Group C that also includes Jordan's Al Hussein SC and Iranian powerhouse Sepahan.

Yet, the Turkmenistan club, who were champions in 2022 and consistent campaigners in continental football, have shown enough grit to reach this stage.

Ahal FK reached the group stage via the playoffs, defeating Tajikistan's Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda 2-1, and currently sit second in their domestic league.

Known for their resilience and direct approach, they could pose a tricky test for the Mariners in the Group C opener.

Ahal's strength lies in their discipline and counter-attacking sharpness, led by national team players such as winger Elman Tagayev and versatile right-back Hakmuhammet Bashimov.

A solid showing against Asian heavyweights like Al Ain and Pakhtakor in last season's Champions League underlines their ability to frustrate bigger clubs.

For Mohun Bagan, the home fixture offers the perfect chance to set the tone and it remains to be seen if the Jose Molina-coached side would be able to find their rhythm back.

The other match in Group C will see Jordan's Al-Hussein SC host Iranian powerhouse Sepahan S.C. on Tuesday.

Kickoff: 7.15pm IST. PTI TAP AH AH