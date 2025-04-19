Markram, Badoni score half-centuries as LSG make 180/5 against RR

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni struck half centuries and shared a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership as Lucknow Super Giants put up 180 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

The South African opener hit 66 off 45 deliveries, studded with five boundaries and three sixes, while Badoni scored 50 off 34 balls as the duo bailed out the LSG after they had lost Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran inside the powerplay.

Abdul Samad (30 not out off 10 balls) then smashed four sixes at the back-end to give LSG a competitive total.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/31) emerged the most successful bowler for his side, dismissing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and Markram.

Riyan Parag is leading the Royals after regular skipper Sanju Samson was sidelined due to a side strain he sustained in the previous game.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 180 for 5 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 66, Ayush Badoni 50, Abdul Samad 30 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/31). PTI AM AM TAP