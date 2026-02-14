Markram leads charge as SA take big leap towards Super 8s making short work of NZ

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Aiden Markram smashed a blazing half-century as South Africa steamrolled New Zealand by seven wickets to all but qualify for the Super 8s of the men's T20 World Cup, here Saturday.

Leading from the front in a highly-anticipated Group D clash, Markram's commanding 86-run knock deflated the Kiwi attack and ensured South Africa completed the chase without fuss.

New Zealand rode on a counter-attacking 74-run stand between Mark Chapman (48) and Daryl Mitchell (32) to post 175 for seven after being asked to bat.

The Proteas were in a real hurry as they chased down the 176-run target in 17.1 overs for their third consecutive victory that has taken them to the top of Group D.

The contest lived up to its billing as one of the most interesting games at group stage as close to 55,000 fans filled the stadium to witness the action despite it being a non-India fixture.

With six points from three games, South Africa will be favourites to move to the next stage. They play UAE next while New Zealand take on Canada in Chennai on Tuesday. Barring an upset, the Black Caps will be through too.

Mathematically, UAE (2 points) stay in the hunt for Super 8s but it will be a near impossible task to make that happen.

The Proteas were playing their third match at the venue and knew the conditions better and nothing worked for the Black Caps.

Markram set the tone early as he peppered the boundary with eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate touching 200.

Quinton de Kock (20 off 14) fell to Lockie Ferguson after helping the Proteas to a brisk start, and Ryan Rickelton (21 off 11), whose cameo kept the momentum intact, also lost his wicket after a start.

The defining passage came during a 40-run burst between Markram and Rickelton that pushed South Africa past the 100-run mark inside eight overs. Even after Rickelton and Dewald Brevis (21) departed in quick succession, there was no panic in the chase.

Markram seamlessly shifted gears, picking gaps at will and punishing anything short or overpitched.

He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls and ensured the required rate never became a factor. David Miller (24 not out) provided the finishing touches as the duo calmly steered the side home with 17 balls to spare.

Miller ended the game with a gigantic six over mid wicket off Ferguson.

New Zealand began briskly ===================== Earlier, Tim Seifert (13 off 9) welcomed Marco Jansen with a six, while Finn Allen took the aggressive route against Lungi Ngidi, launching him for a massive straight six and a four in the same over.

The Black Caps surged to 33 before Jansen used steep bounce to have Seifert caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Jansen then tilted the balance by dismissing Rachin Ravindra (13), caught by David Miller, and soon accounted for the dangerous Allen (31 off 17), who miscued to skipper Aiden Markram.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj tightened the screws further by cleaning up the in-form Glenn Phillips (1), reducing New Zealand to 64 for four inside seven overs.

Though Ngidi (1/34) and Kagiso Rabada (0/27) extracted good purchase off the surface, they did not fully capitalise. Ngidi, in particular, strayed in line at times, allowing the batters to free their arms.

With the innings threatening to unravel, Chapman and Mitchell rebuilt with composure and controlled aggression. Chapman struck six fours and two sixes in his 48 off 26 balls, keeping the scoreboard moving with calculated risks.

Mitchell (32 off 24) provided stability and momentum, smashing a huge six off Markram when the South African captain introduced himself to break the stand.

Chapman too dispatched Markram over the ropes as the pair shifted pressure back on the bowlers.

Just as New Zealand looked set for a late flourish, Jansen returned to deny Chapman a deserved half-century with Ryan Rickelton completing the catch. Mitchell fell soon after to Ngidi, and skipper Mitchell Santner was dismissed cheaply by Corbin Bosch, halting the surge.

Jansen finished as the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 40, while Bosch delivered a disciplined four-over spell of 1 for 34, maintaining a tight, wicket-to-wicket line. Maharaj chipped in with 1 for 24.

James Neesham contributed a brisk unbeaten 23 towards the end. PTI APS APS KHS