Markram''s half-ton guides LSG to 159/6 against DC

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) Opener Aiden Markram scored a half century and Mitchell Marsh too made a quick 45 but hosts Lucknow Super Giants could only manage 159 for 6 against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Markram scored a 33-ball 52, while Marsh smashed a 36-ball 45 as the opening pair put on 87 in 10 overs.

But LSG lost momentum thereafter as right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar (4/33) struck twice in the 14th over, taking the wickets of Abdul Samad and Marsh. Ayush Badoni (36 off 21 balls), though struck three boundaries in the last over, bowled by Mukesh, to give some respectability to the total.

Earlier, DC made one change in their playing XI, bringing in Sri Lankan quick Dushmantha Chameera in place of Mohit Sharma. LSG went into the game with an unchanged side.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 52, Mitchell Marsh 45, Ayush Badoni 36; Mukesh Kumar 4/33). PTI AM AM KHS