Marsh admits ''nerves'' at gully, hails team''s bowling on Day 3

Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Monday conceded that fielding at gully makes him the "most nervous", particularly because of Cameron Green's excellent reputation in that position.

Green is not playing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy owing to a spine injury, but Marsh has stepped intox that role with some degree of comfort, underlined by his flying catch to dismiss India batter Shubman Gill on day three of the Third Test here.

"Yeah, I think since I've come back into the Test team, fielding at gully is probably when I feel the most nervous because Green is likely to go down as one of the best ever. If you drop one there, you're always compared to him," Marsh said during the post-day press conference.

Marsh's brilliant catch off left-arm quick Mitchell Starc led to Gill's dismissal for one as India ended Day 3 on a precarious 51 for four.

"Any time I can do something like that -- I probably didn’t even need to dive, to be fair -- but I thought it had a bit of a moment, and it is a fun team. It's a great team to be a part of.

"So, yeah, I like fielding there, but honestly, being at square leg is just as good." Marsh was happy to see the hosts scoring 445 in their first innings.

"I think when you get sent in and you make 450, it's always positive, and then I guess you earn the right to attack, especially early with the ball. Like I said before, now it's just about how do we try and take 20 wickets. We've got six more to get, and then we just assess from there." Asked if they would enforce the follow-on, he said: "I think we've got six wickets to take first, but we know that we've got to take 20 wickets to try and win this Test and I guess all the conversations and all the planning will be, how do we do that...

"So, hopefully the weather holds off, and then tomorrow it's just about coming in, having a crack, and see where we get to." After their humiliating defeat in the opening Test in Parth, Australia have been able to get on top of the Indian batters.

"I think we bowled really well. Today was no different, and we've been able to take wickets with the new ball, albeit the second innings in Perth.

"Our bowling attack has some great bowlers, and they're attacking, they look to take wickets all the time, and hopefully that can continue." Premier batter Virat Kohli once again fell prey to his longstanding vulnerability outside the off-stump, chasing a delivery pitched wide and edging it to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Kohli came to bat with India reeling at 6/2 and he got out for 3 to further compound their misery.

Reflecting on Kohli’s wicket, Marsh continued: "There's no real talk about that (Kohli dismissal). I think it's more just, every time he comes to the crease, we know he's a big wicket for them.

"He's one of the greatest players ever, so it's just about being really diligent and trying to execute your plans. And I guess it's always nice to see the back of one of the game's greats." With several rain interruptions in the third Test, Marsh said there's a constant check on the weather website.

"We're always asking for the radar and what's happening. Obviously two days to go, and I think there's still plenty of time for a result, but let's hope that the weather stays away over the next few days," he added. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024