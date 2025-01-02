Marsh dropped, Beau Webster set for Test debut against India

Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) All-rounder Beau Webster will replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Australia's squad for the fifth and final Test against India, home skipper Pat Cummins said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests ad Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 over in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

"We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

The 31-year-old Webster, who played against India A in November, has scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket. Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield and averaged over 55 last season. PTI KHS PM PM PM PM