Marsh, Markram score half-centuries as LSG make 203/8 against MI

Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants' openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram hit half-centuries and shared a 76-run stand as the home team scored a stiff 203 for 8 in their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Marsh scored 60 off just 31 balls, while South Africa's Markram made a 38-ball 53 to give LSG a competitive total.

For MI, who won the toss and elected to bowl, skipper Hardik Pandya took a brilliant five-for (5/36), grabbing the wickets of hard-hitter Nicholas Pooran (12), skipper Rishabh Pant (2), Markram, David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0).

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma sat out of the contest after being hit on the knee during nets.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 203 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 60, Aiden Markram 53, Ayush Badoni 30, David Miller 27; Hardik Pandya 5/36). PTI AM S AM SSC SSC