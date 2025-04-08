Marsh, Pooran fire LSG to a massive 238/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Mitchell Marsh (81) and Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) smacked belligerent half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive 238 for three against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Marsh clobbered five sixes and six fours in his knock to lay the foundation of a big score, alongside adding 99 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram (47) and 71 runs for the second wicket with Pooran.

Pooran’s blitz included eight sixes and seven fours as he made 87 not out from only 36 balls.

Brief scores: LSG 238/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 87 not out, Mitchell Marsh 81; Harshit Rana 2/51)