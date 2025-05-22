Marsh's ton hands LSG consolation 33-run win over GT

Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Mitchell Marsh struck his maiden IPL century, while Nicholas Pooran hit his fifth half-ton this season as Lucknow Super Giants registered a consolation 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament, while GT were through to playoffs even before Thursday's match.

Sent in to bat, LSG rode on Marsh and Pooran's whirlwind knocks to post a massive 235 for 2.

Marsh scored 117 off 64 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and 8 sixes, while Pooran made a blazing 56 not out off 27 deliveries as the duo shared a 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Marsh was especially harsh on GT spinner Rashid Khan in the 12th over, milking him for 25 runs, including two sixes and three boundaries, as the Australian reached the 100-run mark off 56 balls.

Earlier, Marsh also shared a 91-run opening-wicket stand with Aiden Markram (36).

Chasing, GT were restricted to 202 for 9 by LSG.

Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29) top-scored for GT, while Sherfane Rutherford made 38. Besides, skipper Shubman Gill made 35, while Jos Buttler scored 33 off 18 deliveries.

William O'Rourke (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 235 for 2 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 36, Mitchell Marsh 117, Nicholas Pooran 56 not out; Sai Kishore 1/34).

Lucknow Super Giants: 202 for 9 in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 57; William O'Rourke 3/27).