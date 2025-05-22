Marsh's ton propels LSG to 235/2 against GT

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century came a trifle late but became the cornerstone of Lucknow Super Giants's imposing score of 235 for 2 against league toppers Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Marsh, who has already scored five half centuries this season, was slow off the blocks but then muscled the Titans bowlers with great gusto as he hit 10 fours and as many as eight maximums in his 64-ball-117.

As it has been a familiar story this season, LSG looked a different batting unit with their top three batters in Marsh, Aiden Markram (36 off 24 balls) and the mercurial Nicholas Pooran (56 not out off 27 balls) belting the Titans bowling unit clad in lavender jerseys.

Pooran's fifth half century of the season came in just 23 balls.

Marsh and Markram added 91 for the opening stand in the front 10 and with Pooran, the 'Bison' added another 121 runs for the second wicket in just 8.3 overs to beef up their team total.

In all LSG batters hit 17 sixes, which is their highest in an IPL match.

The best part about Marsh's hits was using his long levers to hit both straight and square off the wicket. After completing his hundred, the disdain with which he dispatched a hard length delivery from Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna into the deep mid-wicket stands was an absolute treat.

If that was not enough, Marsh's eighth six came off the very next delivery as he made room shuffling slightly towards leg-stump and lofted Prasidh down the ground.

Marsh's century came off 56 balls and he was exceptionally severe on left-arm spinner R Sai KIshore, who has otherwise, been parsimonious in this tournament.

He was put into the stands effortlessly with equal proportion of timing and muscle. Finally, it was left-arm medium pacer Arshad Khan, who removed Marsh, who mistimed a delivery that was judged well by Sherfane Rutherford at deep backward point.

Rishabh Pant (16 not out off 6 balls), who has had a torrid season till date in his brief stay, hit a straight six off Kagiso Rabada in what seemed to be his most comfortable innings. It also had a signature "no look" six behind the square off the penultimate delivery of the innings. PTI KHS SSC SSC