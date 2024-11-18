Martial arts trainer Yajnesh Shetty teaches self defence to 18000 women in Nepal

New Delhi: Renowned martial artist Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty trained 18,000 girls and women in a two-hour session in a self-defense programme organised in the Nepalese city of Birgunj in the memory of the legendary Bruce Lee.

Shetty, who is founder and president of Cheetah Jeet Kune Do Global Sports Federation, has trained several Indian stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra.

He has also worked with international stars like Ben Kingsley, Roger Moore, and Jackie Chan.

"It was the largest gathering for a self-defence programme. It's a world record. I was invited by the metropolitan city officials. They wanted to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sijo Bruce lee and it was a good idea to have a training programme for women," Shetty said.

"I supported since it was an effort towards promotion of self defense and women empowerment."