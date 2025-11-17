Mascarenhas-Karumbaiah dominate Robusta Rally, seize INRC title lead

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) Dean Mascarenhas and Gagan Karumbaiah of Team TSI Racing posted a commanding victory to take the championship lead at the Robusta Rally 2025, the third round of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship.

Having missed the season-opening South Indian Rally in Chennai after their Peugeot 208 Rally4 arrived late, the pair bounced back by winning Round 2 in Coimbatore and carried that form into Kodagu.

Their dominant run this weekend earned them maximum points, including full leg points on both days, taking their tally to 69, seven ahead of defending champions Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif.

Mangalore's Mascarenhas made full use of the PH Sport-prepared Peugeot, setting the fastest time on all 12 special stages.

Teammates from Himachal, Aditya Thakur and co-driver Virender Kashyap also recovered well after striking a tree stump on Saturday's opening stage, which damaged their driveshaft and forced a retirement.

After overnight repairs, the Himachal duo returned to finish second in INRC1, giving TSI Racing a 1–2 finish in the class.

Mascarenhas, meanwhile, won both overall and INRC1.

In the other categories, Sheshank Jamwal topped INRC3, Philippos Matthai won INRC2, Naveen Puligilla claimed INRC 3T, Abhin Rai took Junior INRC and Athira Murali won the Ladies class.

The championship now moves to Tumkur for the K1000 Rally, Round 4 of the six-event season.