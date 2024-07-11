Shan Masood to continue as Pakistan Test captain, decision on Babar Azam put on hold

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and coach Jason Gillespie have reposed faith on Shan Masood to continue as national team’s Test captain ahead of a packed international season, but a decision on the leadership role of Babar Azam in white ball formats has been put on hold.

Pakistan is scheduled to host England in a three-match Test series in October this year, while rubbers against Bangladesh, South Africa and the West Indies are also on the calendar.

The PCB held a meeting here on Wednesday, which was attended by senior board officials, national selectors, Gillespie, white ball formats coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, to discuss Pakistan's meek outing in the recent T20 World Cup in the Americas.

“The meeting was held to discuss ways to move forward with a comprehensive blueprint for the national team in red and white ball formats,” indicated a source aware of the developments.

Masood, who took over as Test captain ahead of the tour to Australia earlier this year, received a complete vote of confidence.

“Shan got the support at the meeting to continue as Test captain for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies between August and January,” he said.

However, no decision was taken on Babar's white ball captaincy although his performance as captain and batsman came under a lot of discussion.

Babar, according to the source, came under criticism for his lack of strength and leadership skills when the chips were down, especially during the T20 WC.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Sarfraz Nawaz asked to sack the entire selection committee as they had shown collective incompetence in the ICC showpiece and in the build up to it.

“The selection committee has worked collectively and should be sacked collectively for their failure and incompetence,” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said he had told PCB officials several times not to give any administrative role to sacked selector Wahab Riaz.

“I am on record to have written letters to Zaka (Ashraf) and (Mohsin) Naqvi regarding Wahab’s suspected past and his lack of abilities as an administrator. Nobody paid heed to my suggestion.

“I knew well that Wahab was not capable of delivering in any capacity yet he was made selector, advisor and manager. On all fronts he failed,” he said.