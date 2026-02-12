Match-winning show but not heart-winning one: India beat Namibia by 93 runs

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Sanju Samson disappointed again, Ishan Kishan dazzled and his mentor Hardik Pandya entertained but India's 93-run victory over Namibia here on Thursday wasn't exactly the Box Office hit one expected ahead of a tense T20 World Cup face-off against Pakistan.

The victory felt less like an assurance and more like the calm before the cricketing tempest with Pakistan lying in wait.

The margin of victory, India's highest in a T20 World Cup, won't depict the entire picture as little-known Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus came out as a surprise package by taking 4 for 20 in India's final total of 209 for 9, despite Kishan's smashing 24-ball-61 and Pandya's 52 off 28 balls.

In reply, the Namibian batting unit did struggle against the kind of attack that they hardly get to play, as the innings ended on 116 in 18.2 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in 2 overs) and Pandya (2/21 in 4 overs) shared the bulk of the spoils and India now need just one more win in their next two games to qualify for the Super Eights.

Why India's batting show, despite a 200-plus score, would be considered below par is because of the Namibian skipper.

Erasmus' eerie side-arm action created considerable discomfort for the Indian batters, including Kishan, Pandya and Tilak Varma, as he also bowled from behind the crease at times.

The 24 deliveries that Erasmus bowled was certainly an eye opener for the Indian batters as to what they can expect from the Pakistani freak Usman Tariq, who would pose even more probing questions on a tackier Premadasa track in Colombo.

When Namibia batted, they used the long handle to good effect but one always knew that it was just a matter of time before Chakravarthy and Axar Patel (2/20) come and demolish them in unison.

Earlier, Samson's three-sixes innings was akin to a short-lived Instagram reel but Kishan's batting was a gripping web series, full of drama, action and anticipation.

Kishan muscled five sixes and half a dozen boundaries for a 20-ball-50 that set the foundation for a marauding Hardik Pandya (52 off 28 balls) to take the team to a total that looked beyond the reach of this Namibian batting line-up.

However, Erasmus gave a fantastic account of himself and would certainly keep Pakistan's lethal weapon Tariq interested come Sunday.

Erasmus bowled side-arm deliveries in between the stock ball which is round arm. As a variation, he also bowled from behind the crease to shorten the length, as a set Tilak Varma (25) couldn't reach to the pitch of the delivery.

It was a flat Kotla deck but Sanju Samson (22 off 8 balls) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with a run-a-ball 12, missed out on scoring big with the African side making some sort of a comeback with the ball during the middle overs.

Surya certainly got the best delivery of the innings from left arm spinner Bernard Scholtz, who got one to dip and turn as the skipper gave the charge, missed, and was duly stumped.

It was a golden opportunity for Samson to make it count. The three sixes -- one down the ground and the other two a product of sinewy wrists -- sent the capacity crowd into raptures. But another cute flick didn't have the wings to clear the fielder at the cow corner.

Samson's knock was full of intent but fell short in effectiveness quotient.

The difference between Kishan and Samson over the past one month has been consistency and understanding the value of a God-send second chance.

The Namibian pacers didn't stand any chance against him and the moment they erred in length, Ishan's willow came down like a sledgehammer at a tremendous bat speed and the sixes soared into the stands.

During the back-10, India's MVP Pandya took charge as his four sixes and four boundaries kept the momentum going, with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls) giving him good support in a 81 run stand off just 6.3 overs. PTI KHS KHS AH AH