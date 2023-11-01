Matt Henry suffers hamstring injury during South Africa match, to undergo scans

Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will undergo scans on Thursday after he suffered a right hamstring injury during the World Cup match against South Africa here.

He sustained the injury during the 27th over of South Africa's innings after having bowled three balls of his sixth over. He looked in discomfort and walked off the field.

Henry's hamstring region was strapped and he didn't bowl any further in the match.

"Matt Henry will have a scan on his right hamstring tomorrow after leaving the field in Pune during his sixth over and not returning against South Africa. A further update will be provided after the scan has been assessed. #CWC23," the Blackcaps official X (formerly Twitter) account posted.

The Blackcaps account had earlier said the pacer felt a "tightness in his right hamstring".

Henry, for now, has become the fourth injured player in the Kiwi team, alongside Lockie Ferguson (achilles), Mark Chapman (calf) and Kane Williamson (thumb).

He has been New Zealand's second-most successful bowler in the showpiece event so far after Mitchell Santner.

So far, Henry has scalped 11 wickets from seven matches at an average of 28.63 and an economy rate of 5.79, with best figures of three for 40 against the Netherlands. New Zealand are currently ranked third on the points table with four wins and two losses from six games. PTI APA AM APA AM AM