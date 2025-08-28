Matter of great joy that Bihar is hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is a matter of great joy that Bihar is hosting the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, and expressed confidence that the tournament will be full of thrilling matches, displays of extraordinary talent and memorable moments that will inspire future generations of sports lovers.

Modi noted that on Friday, which is also National Sports Day and the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins in the historic city of Rajgir in Bihar.

"I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams, players, officials and supporters across Asia," he said on X.

Hockey has always held a special place in the hearts of millions across India and Asia, the prime minister said.

"I am confident that this tournament will be full of thrilling matches, displays of extraordinary talent and memorable moments that will inspire future generations of sports lovers," Modi said.

It is a matter of great joy that Bihar is hosting the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, he said.

Modi pointed out that in recent times, Bihar has made a mark as a vibrant sporting hub, hosting key tournaments like the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Asia Rugby U20 Sevens Championship 2025, ISTAF Sepaktakraw World Cup 2024 and Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

"This consistent momentum reflects Bihar's growing infrastructure, grassroots enthusiasm and commitment to nurturing talent across diverse sporting disciplines," the prime minister said.

Three-time champions India will look to secure a World Cup berth by winning the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting with an opening game against lower-ranked China here on Friday.

India and China are placed in Pool A with Japan and Kazakhstan. Pool B consists of title-holders and five-time champions South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

Kazakhstan, set to play their first Asia Cup in over three decades, and Bangladesh replaced Pakistan and Oman, both of whom withdrew from the event.

Pakistan opted out, citing security reasons in the backdrop of India's Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals, with the final scheduled on September 7.