Matthai wins INRC2 at Rally of Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Jul 30 (PTI) Philippos Matthai of Team Speedsport won the INRC2 class with an overall second position in the Rally of Coimbatore here on Sunday.

Aroor Arjun Rao continued his winning spree in the top overall class annexing the Rally of Coimbatore in the third round of this year's INRC for four-wheelers which concluded here at the Kethanur Windmill farms.

Team Mandovi Racing's Aroor Arjun Rao along with co-driver Satish Rajagopal put in a consistent performance to notch up his third overall victory in as many rounds and retained his championship lead.

Matthai and co-driver PV Srinivasa Murthy, in a Volkswagen Polo, powered to the top of the podium winning INRC2 rally.

In the last round in Arunachal Pradesh, Matthai finished second in INRC2 and came overall fifth after a forgettable first round in the South India Rally where he was forced to pull out within 2km of the finish due to mechanical problems.

Talented Chandigarh driver Jahaan Singh Gill (SK Prasad) won the INRC3 class while Ruthuparna Vivek (A Kousgi) claimed the INRC4 category. PTI SSC BS BS