Matthew Mott appointed Delhi Capitals assistant coach

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Former England white-ball coach Matthew Mott was on Tuesday appointed assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season.

The 51-year-old Mott will assist former India cricketer Hemang Badani, who was named head coach in October last year. The Australian joins director of cricket Venugopal Rao and bowling coach Munaf Patel in the Delhi Capitals' support staff.

Mott, following an extremely successful stint with the Australian women's cricket team — he guided them to two T20 World Cups, one ODI World Cup and four Ashes series wins — over seven years, became the England men's team white-ball coach in 2022.

The former first-class cricketer, with more than 3,500 runs under his belt in 66 games, stepped down as England coach in July last year after guiding them to the T20 World Cup title in Australia in 2022.

Mott had also served as assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders during the first two seasons of IPL.

Delhi Capitals, who are still looking for their maiden IPL title, have made major changes to their coaching staff ahead of the new season. They brought in former India player Badani as head coach in place of legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting, while also replacing Australia's James Hopes with ex-India pacer and member of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, Munaf, as their bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24.