Mavericks, Formidables, Rampage and Team Monica Jajoo enter semis in All India bridge

Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) Mavericks, defending champions Formidables, Rampage, and Team Monica Jajoo advanced to the semifinals of the team event at the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship, here on Saturday.

Mavericks, featuring foreign players Herald Eide (Norway), Oren Toledano and Amir Zamir (Israel), along with Subodh Maskara, Aniruddha Bhattacharjee, and India international Kezad Anklesaria, delivered a dominant performance in the quarterfinal, beating Team Arun Jain 104-43 International Match Points (49-27, 30-12, 25-4).

Formidables got past Dhampur Sugar Mills, led by former India captain Ashok Kumar Goel.

They took a strong lead in the first two rounds (26-5, 33-20) before Dhampur fought back in the final round (20-3).

However, Formidables held on to win 68-45 IMPs.

Rampage also started strong, beating Chef’s Table 41-4 and 20-15 in the first two rounds.

Despite losing the final round 17-39, they secured a 78-58 IMPs win.

Team Monica Jajoo edged past E A Bridge in a close quarterfinal (54-47 IMPs), with scores of 18-33, 29-8, and 7-6.

In the semifinals, Mavericks will take on Rampage, while Formidables will be up against Team Monica Jajoo.

Meanwhile, the Match Point Pairs event began on Saturday and the top pair after the first session were Pinaki Prasad & Satyabrata Mukherjee (793.27 pts), followed by Subhajit Chowdhury and Souvik Kar (782.77).

Abhijit Pal and Kamna Sharma (751.23), Partha Sarathi and Subir Majumdar (737.23), A.K. Guha and Biplab Dawn (727.23), Bhola Nath Ghosh and Dipak Kumar Paul (722.77) were next in the leaderboard. PTI TAP UNG