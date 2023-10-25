Maxwell conjures fastest World Cup century after Warner's hundred, Australia post 399/8

New Delhi: Glenn Maxwell struck the fastest century of the World Cup, while David Warner hit his second successive ton to power Australia to 399 for eight against Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Maxwell (106 off 44) blew away the Dutch attack to score his century off just 40 balls, bettering the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram, who had smashed 106 off 49 balls against Sri Lanka at the same ground here on October 7.

Maxwell hit nine fours and eight sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Warner struck 104 off 93 balls after Australia won the toss and opted to bat.

Steve Smith also made a fine 71 off 68 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 62 off 47 balls.

Logan van Beek (4/74) and Bas de Leede (2/115) shared six wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Australia: 399 for 8 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 106, David Warner 104; Logan van Beek 4/74).