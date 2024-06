Mayank Chakraborty stalls India's best bet Pranav Anand

Gandhinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) International Master Mayanak Chakraborty defeated the highest-rated Indian Grandmaster Pranav Anand and emerged as one of the four co-leaders in the World Juniors Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

Mayanak was at his tactical best as he outwitted his higher-ranked rival in style.

The closed Ruy Lopez by Pranav yielded a dynamically balanced position which is what remained for a long time.

Mayanak sensed his chances with a knight sacrifice in the middle game and accepting that eventually proved futile for Pranav. The Indians were closeted in a huge fight on the top board and, in the end, Mayank proved superior thanks to his better understanding of the attack in the resulting position.

As many as four players are leading the field with perfect three points from as many rounds but with eight rounds still to come in the race to determine the best under-20 player in the world, nothing is certain yet.

In the women's section, though, India's bid for the title remained intact as top seed Divya Deshmukh cruised to her third victory on the trot, defeating compatriot G Tejaswini.

It is clear that Divya only has competition from foreign participants here and her only Indian contestant is Rakshitta Ravi who came back after a devastating loss to win her third round game easily.

Important and Indian results (Indians unless specified) Open: Pranav Anand (2) lost to Mayank Chakraborty (3); Sambit Panda (2) lost to Dudin Gleb (Hun, 3): Nogerbek Kazybek (Kaz, 3) beat Wafa Hamed (Egy, 2); Cardoso Jose Gabriel (Col, 3) beat Nainys Zanas (2); Lopez Rayo Santiago (Col, 2.5) drew with Prraneeth Vuppala (2.5); Shahil Dey (2) drew with Aleksey Grebnev (Fid, 2); Ayush Sharma (2.5) beat Rodrigue-Lemieux Shawn (Can, 1.5); S Harshad (2) drew with Emin Ohanyan (Arm, 2); Aaditya Dhingra (1.5) lost to Avinash Ramesh (2.5); Keleberda Tymur (Can, 2) drew with Aditya Samant (2); Luka Budisavljevic (Srb, 2.5) beat Vrashank Chouhan (1.5); Mukund Hemant Agarwal (1.5) lost to Fromm Marius (Ger, 2.5); Bizhigitov Zhangir (Kaz, 1.5) lost to A R Ilamparthi (2.5); Pham Tran Gia Phuc (Vie, 1.5) lost to Harshit Pawar (2.5); Anuj Shrivatri (2.5) beat Sureka Akshat (1.5); Rybka Simon (Svk, 2.5) beat Daksh Goyal (1.5); Abhimanyu Mishra (Usa, 2) beat Guru Prakash (1); L R Srihari (2) beat Mizzi Jack(Mlt, 1); L Srihari (2) beat Siddharth Singh (Usa, 1); Sriansh Das (1) lost to Sanket Chakravarty (2); Sharon Rafael (Zam, 1) lost to S Aswath (2); Saryyev Azym (Tkm, 1) lost to Manish Anto Cristiano (2); Danis Kuandykuly (Kaz, 1) lost to Adireddy Arjun (2); V S Nandish (2) beat Pozzari Simone(Ita, 1); Manas Gaikwad (2) beat Kushal Jani (1); Kalyani Sirin (2) beat Vedant Garg (1); Sushanth Kamabathula (2) beat Yohan Yadav Tarala (1); Yash Rampadaruth (MRI, 1) lost to Alekhya Mukhopadhyay (2).

Girls: G Tejaswini (2) lost to Divya Deshmukh (3); Mariam Mkrtchyan (Arm, 3) beat Lala Shohradova (Tkm, 2);Liya Kurmangaliyeva (Kaz, 3) beat Meryam Agajanova (Tkm, 2); V Rindhiya (3) beat Martyna Wikar (Pol, 2); Sneha Halder (2) lost to Balabayeva Xeniya (Kaz, 3); Sofia Hryzlova (Sui, 3) beat Dakshita Kumawat (2); Norman Kseniya (Fid, 2.5) drew with Yashvi Jain (2.5); Saparya Ghosh (2) lost to Ayan Allahverdiyeva (Aze, 3); Advika Sarupria (2) lost to Abdinova Narmin (3); Sachi Jain (2.5) beat Saniya Rafique Tadavi (1.5); Kaldarova Ayaulym (Kaz, 2.5) beat Aswinika Mani (1.5); Bhagyashree Patil beat Sulyok Eszter (Hun, 1.5); Kashthuri Bhai (2.5) beat Akshaya Sathi (1.5); Rakshitta Ravi (2) beat Marium Fatima (1); Bristy Mukherjee (1) lost to Mrittika Mallick (2); Anishka Vikram lost to Sannidhi Ramakrishna Bhat (2); Gade Sharanya (1) lost to Mrudul Dehankar (2); Chinnam Vyshnavi (2) beat Kheerthi Ganta (2).