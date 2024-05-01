Mayank getting injured in first game on comeback has to directly be on LSG leadership: Lee

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee feels Lucknow Super Giants did not manage Mayank Yadav's injury well, suggesting that the young tearaway pacer was brought back to IPL action prematurely after being sidelined due to abdominal soreness.

The 21-year-old Mayank developed abdominal soreness during LSG's match against Gujarat Titans on April 7. That was his third IPL game, and he impressed one and all with his express pace and two Man-of-the-Match awards.

He made a comeback in LSG's win against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Tuesday but walked off the field without completing his fourth over after an injury scare.

LSG coach Justin Langer said the young pace sensation is feeling "sore in the same spot" that kept him out of action for almost three weeks, while captain KL Rahul that added Mayank had complained of slight pain in his sides.

Lee, one of the game's most feared fast bowlers, laid the blame on the LSG top management and medical staff.

He said Mayank's initial injury would have required four to six weeks to heal, much more than the time period the youngster spent at the sidelines before being brought back.

"A side strain or whatever they're calling it, normally takes at least four to six weeks to even come right. We don't know the depths of how big a strain it was but for somebody who is pushing the limits of his body by bowling 150 kmph, that's not good management at all," Lee said in a JioCinema release.

"His first game coming back and getting injured, has to directly be on the leadership and the medical staff of the Lucknow Super Giants." The 47-year-old Lee, who took 310 wickets from 76 Tests between 1999 and 2008, sympathised with Mayank, saying he should have got the right advice.

"The only person who has to pay this price is this poor young guy Mayank, who is just electric. Everyone in the IPL has loved seeing what he's brought... You wish he got the right advice, so he doesn't have to go through and absorb this.

"Now, it's most probably going to mean that he's going to miss out on the World Cup if there's an injury that might come up." At the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, Mayank walked off the field after bowling the first ball of his fourth over having taken one wicket for 31 runs. He was returning to action after missing five games.

Mayank made a sensational start to the IPL by taking six wickets in his first two games before getting injured.

He was later seen engaging in a conversation with India and MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India batter Suresh Raina said Mayank must have got some valuable insight on how to manage injury.

"It was a fantastic gesture from Jasprit Bumrah to talk to the youngster. He has so much experience. When (Mayank) meets him, he will learn so much from Bumrah's words about looking after an injury. It's not easy to return from an injury and take wickets," Raina said.

"Team doctor Vaibhav Daga has worked with the BCCI before and helped Bumrah return to fitness as well. When Mayank bowls more with the red ball and white ball, I want to see him in Test matches when we play in Australia, England, or New Zealand.

"We haven't seen pace like this in India for a while. The tips Bumrah gives him now will one day be invaluable." PTI PDS PDS AH AH