Mayank Markande returns to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians after being traded from three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old, who has played one T20I for India and had been acquired by KKR for Rs 30 lakh, will join Mumbai Indians at his existing fee.

It will be a homecoming for Markande, who had taken three wickets in his debut game for Mumbai Indians in 2019. He also played for India that season.

The Punjab cricketer could be an aggressive aggressive spin option for MI as he is capable of adapting to different pitch conditions. PTI AM AM KHS