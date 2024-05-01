Mayank Yadav doubtful for remainder of IPL; all set to get BCCI pace bowling contract

New Delhi: Pace sensation Mayank Yadav's participation in the remainder of the IPL round-robin stage seems doubtful after he sustained a suspected abdominal muscle "tear" during the game against Mumbai Indians, making it his second injury breakdown in past four weeks.

Advertisment

However, there is a silver lining for the 21-year-old Delhi man as he is all set to be given a pace bowling contract by the BCCI alongside Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal and Akash Deep.

The contract will place Mayank under the supervision of NCA's Sports Science and Medical team, who will take charge of his injury management and fitness programme from his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

"Mayank has a tear but it is more likely a grade 1 tear. It will be cutting it fine but in case LSG qualifies for the play-offs, he might just be able to play the knock-out games. But it is like hoping against hope and right now he is doubtful for the remaining IPL games," a BCCI source informed PTI on condition of anonymity.

Advertisment

Mayank, who burst into the scene with 155 click deliveries and back-to-back 'Player of the Match' awards at the start of the IPL, broke down in the third match and was ruled out for four weeks.

He made a comeback against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after passing fitness tests but was forced back into the dugout after bowling 3.1 overs in which he gave away 31 runs.

Had Mayank been fit all this while, there was a possibility of him being a left-field selection in the T20 World Cup but right now, handling him with care is the primary job of the Indian cricket establishment.

"He will soon be handed a pace bowling contract and once he is in BCCI Pathways structure, his growth will be systematically monitored.

"The national selection committee and the Indian team management would like to gradually blood him and ensure that he can maintain peak fitness," the BCCI source added.