Mayank Yadav’s speed is going to get better as he plays more, says Zaheer Khan

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants mentor and former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan on Sunday exuded confidence that express pacer Mayank Yadav’s bowling speed will improve as he plays more matches in the IPL.

The right-arm tearaway pacer Mayank made his comeback after a long injury layoff. He had to deal with issues related to his back and toe after making his India debut in the shortest format in October last year.

On Sunday, Yadav returned with figures of 4-0-40-2, accounting for Mumbai Indians mainstays Rohit Sharma (12) and Hardik Pandya (5) but bowled in the range of 140kmph, a few clicks down from the earlier highs of 150-155kmph in the past.

“The wait was long and for anyone who is playing after so many months to get back into the game, (it) is always that one hurdle which one needs to cross as a bowler,” Zaheer told the media after LSG lost the game to MI by 54 runs here.

“I am happy with the way he has bowled. It's important that he had to get through the game.

“He stayed on (for) the (full) 20 overs. He has bowled four overs. The execution is only going to get better. The speed is only going to get better as he plays more, that’s the way I am looking at it.” Zaheer explained the process of Mayank’s return, saying LSG were cautious to not rush him through processes and wanted to create a conducive environment around him.

“Even though he had joined the team, we were taking our time just to create that comfort around him. I know that fast bowling is never easy, especially in this format when the batters are coming so hard at you. So, that was the thought process,” he said.

“I am glad that he has got through the game. That one hurdle is crossed, I am hopeful that with the scheduling which we have, there will be enough breaks also for him to recover and then go again." Zaheer said LSG were in constant touch with the National Cricket Academy over Mayank’s progress through his injury.

“In terms of his preparation, we've had constant dialogue with the NCA. I was updated, the physios were updated (and) the trainers were updated,” he said.

“There is a plan in place about how he should be approaching, what kind of programs he should be following and we are just creating that environment for him to just flourish.

“You've seen with him in the last one, one-and-a-half years, when you've been coming in, bowling and then having these kind of setbacks it can play on your mind as well so you've got to comfort that side of things as well. With Mayank, we've taken that kind of approach,” Zaheer added.

Zaheer, meanwhile, said LSG will continue to stick with the combination of their overseas batters Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

“The reliance on the top three is something which has been the template of the season for us, so we want it to continue. That's something which we badly need as a team,” Zaheer said.

“The freedom of expression is something which we have been talking about. All of us have been making that conscious effort of creating that fearless approach. That is something which as a group we have been trying to achieve,” he added.

Mumbai Indians’ Naman Dhir, who struck an 11-ball 25, said ticking all the boxes has been the reason behind their five-match winning run in this IPL.

"From the past five games, we are ticking (all) the boxes and we are winning the moments, which lead us to the win. And I guess we continue doing that,” he said. PTI DDV PDS PDS