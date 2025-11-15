MCA felicitates Smriti Mandhana with Rs 50 lakh award

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday handed a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to vice-captain and stylish opener Smriti Mandhana for her stellar performance in Indian women's team's epic World Cup win at home.

Mandhana played a pivotal role, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer of the World Cup, amassing 434 runs at an impressive average of 54.25.

"I began my cricketing journey playing age-group cricket for Maharashtra, and it is a matter of immense pride for me to represent my state," Mandhana said in a release.

"Our World Cup win was the result of collective effort, discipline, and teamwork from every player in the squad. I am grateful to MCA President Mr. Rohit Pawar and all office-bearers for this recognition.

"MCA has been doing exceptional work for women cricketers, and the recently launched Maharashtra Women's Premier League, followed by the state team's victory in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, reflects this commitment." Mandhana's match-winning 109 against New Zealand in the league stage stood out as one of the tournament's defining moments. She also hit two fifties during the tournament.

"The entire nation is immensely proud of the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their extraordinary achievement. Smriti Mandhana's remarkable consistency, determination, and match-winning performances were instrumental in securing the World Cup," Pawar said.

"We are delighted to honour her with a Rs 50 lakh award in recognition of her outstanding contribution. She continues to set new benchmarks and will undoubtedly inspire generations of young cricketers.

"I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for consistently providing world-class infrastructure, opportunities, and an enabling environment for both Men's and Women's players to grow and excel." India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on November 2 to claim their maiden World Cup title.